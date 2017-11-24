French club Lille appoints interim four-man coaching team

LILLE, France — A four-man coaching team will take provisional charge of French soccer club Lille in the wake of Marcelo Bielsa's dismissal.

Lille says Fernando Da Cruz, Joao Sacramento, Benoit Delaval and Franck Mantaux will be in charge of the team until further notice.

Lille announced earlier this week that Bielsa had been suspended "as part of a procedure started by the club" following a 3-0 loss at Amiens.

The northern side is in 19th place and next travels Saturday to Montpellier, which has the best defence in the league.