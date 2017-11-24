Man U's Carrick hasn't played due to irregular heartbeat

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick says he hasn't played since September because of an irregular heartbeat.

Carrick says he underwent tests after "feeling strange" during a League Cup match against Burton Albion on Sept 20. He then had a procedure called a cardiac ablation.

In a statement released Friday, Carrick says "I feel fine now. I'd like to reassure everyone that I'm healthy and back training hard with the team."