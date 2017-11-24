Marchessault's goal in OT lifts Golden Knights over Sharks

LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault took a pass from Shea Theodore and poked the game-winning goal past Aaron Dell to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

William Karlsson scored two goals for Vegas, and Shea Theodore and James Neal had a goal apiece.

The Sharks came into the game with the fourth-worst goals per game average (2.45) but got goals from Brent Burns, Chris Tierney and Mikkel Boedker in the second period to tie the game at 4.

San Jose had a goal reversed early in the third period when Joonas Donskoi's skate collided with goalie Malcolm Subban's skate in the crease.

Subban started the third period, replacing Vegas starter Maxime Lagace, who stopped 19 of the 23 shots he saw in the first two periods.

Theodore opened the scoring with his first goal of the season less than three minutes into the game, when his wrist shot beat Martin Jones on the glove side.

Neal made it 2-0 with his 12th goal of the season, a wrist shot that tethered the upper corner on Jones' blocker side.

Tomas Hertl cut Vegas' lead in half when he found Joonas Donskoi's backhand pass through Theodore's legs and stuffed it past Lagace.

Karlsson chased Jones 10 seconds into in the second period with his 11th goal of the season, and then welcomed Dell to the game with his 12th of the campaign.

Jones stopped 11 shots, while Dell stopped 17 of 19.

Subban stopped all three shots he saw.

NOTES

Vegas W David Perron left the game with an undisclosed injury and did not return. ... Golden Knights C Cody Eakin played in his 400th career game. ... Burns played in his 900th career game. ... Joel Ward's two assists gave him 300 career points. ... With his goal in the second period, Boedker is now three goals away from 100 in his career. ... Comedian Brad Garrett attended the game.

UP NEXT

San Jose: Hosts Winnipeg on Saturday.