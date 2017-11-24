OHL Roundup: Katchouk has two goals, two assists to lead Greyhounds past Rangers

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Boris Katchouk had two goals and two assists to lead the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds past the Kitchener Rangers 8-2 on Friday night in Ontario Hockey League play.

Joe Carroll and Ryan Roth both added two goals and an assist for the Greyhounds (19-3-2). Morgan Frost scored once and tacked on three helpers while Tim Gettinger rounded out the attack.

Kole Sherwood and Cole Carter found the back of the net for Kitchener (15-8-2).

Matthew Villalta made 19 saves for the win in net. Chris McGonigle combined with Luke Richardson for 20 saves for the Rangers.

Sault Ste. Marie went 2 for 4 on the power play while Kitchener was scoreless on two attempts.

---

PETES 4 WOLVES 0

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dylan Wells stopped 24 shots and Pavel Gogolev struck twice as Peterborough shut out the Wolves.

Nikita Korostelev and Adam Timleck also chipped in for the Petes (14-11-1).

Mario Culina kicked out 32 shots for Sudbury (7-16-4).

---

ICEDOGS 3 67'S 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Philip Tomasino had the winner and Stephen Dhillon turned away 29 shots as the IceDogs edged Ottawa.

Drew Hunter and Kirill Maksimov also scored for Niagara (10-8-5).

Mathieu Foget and Graeme Clarke responded the 67's (13-10-2).

---

STING 5 STEELHEADS 4

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Jordan Ernst had a goal and three assists while Brayden Guy struck twice as Sarnia topped the Steelheads.

Adam Ruzicka and Brady Hinz also scored for the Sting (20-4-1), who got three helpers from Jordan Kyrou. Justin Fazio stopped 38 shots for the win in net.

Nicolas Hague led Mississauga (11-11-1) with two goals. Michael McLeod and Jacob Cascagnette rounded out the attack and Jacob Ingham made 43 saves.

---

SPITFIRES 5 FRONTENACS 4 (SO)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Aaron Luchuk scored in both regulation and the shootout to lift the Spitfires past Kingston.

Lev Starikov, Logan Brown and Cole Purboo had the others in regulation for Windsor (13-10-1), which got 23 saves from Michael DiPietro.

Jason Robertson struck twice for the Frontenacs (12-7-4) with Tyler Burnie and Matt Hotchkiss also chipping in. Jeremy Helvig turned aside 29 shots.

---

SPIRIT 6 FIREBIRDS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Kyle Bollers and Marcus Crawford both scored twice for the Spirit in their win over Flint.

Blade Jenkins and Aidan Prueter rounded out the attack for Saginaw (11-9-3) and Evan Cormier made 35 saves.

C.J. Clarke replied on the power play for the Firebirds (7-15-2). Garrett Forrest kicked out 22 shots in defeat.

---

STORM 5 COLTS 4 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Cedric Ralph scored the winner 55 seconds into overtime and Anthony Popovich stopped 40 shots as the Storm edged Barrie.

Cam Hillis scored twice while Isaac Ratcliffe and Barret Kirwin had the others for Guelph (11-9-3).

Curtis Douglas, Jason Willms, Alexey Lipanov and Ryan Suzuki found the back of the net for the Colts (13-6-3). Leo Lazarev kicked out 21 shots.

---

KNIGHTS 5 ATTACK 3

LONDON, Ont. — Alex Formenton, Evan Bouchard, Alec Regula all had first-period goals as the Knights toppled Owen Sound.

Tyler Rollo and Cliff Pu supplied the rest of the offence for London (11-11-2), which got 27 saves from Joseph Raaymakers.

Nick Suzuki scored twice and Markus Phillips had the other for the Attack (13-8-2). Riley Daniels stopped 19 shots in the loss.

---

BULLDOGS 6 GENERALS 5

OSHAWA, Ont. — Benjamin Gleason scored a hat trick and Will Bitten had a goal and four assists as Hamilton beat the Generals.

Isaac Nurse and Marian Studenic also chipped in for the Bulldogs (13-6-5). Nick Donofrio turned aside 27 shots for the win in net.

Renars Krastenbergs had two goals and an assist apiece for Oshawa (9-13-2). Allan McShane had the other and Mario Peccia made 22 saves.

The Generals' Riley Stillman was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 12:38 of the third period.