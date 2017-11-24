Stage set for 105th Grey Cup as football fans ready for celebrations

OTTAWA — Football fans from across the country are streaming into the nation's capital as festivities ramp up ahead of Sunday's Grey Cup game.

Saskatchewan grandmother Elaine Johnson arrived just in time to celebrate her 70th birthday at the Canadian Football League championship.

The Moose Jaw resident says she's disappointed her beloved Roughriders won't be playing, but says she'll cheer for the Toronto Argonauts instead.

The Argos and the Stampeders go head to head in the 105th Grey Cup match, which some Calgary fans see as a rematch of the 2012 championship that saw Toronto defeat Calgary 35-22.

Canadian pop-country artist Shania Twain is scheduled to perform during the halftime show Sunday and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with his family, is expected to be among the VIPs in attendance.