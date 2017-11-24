Trump complains that players are the boss' in the NFL
PALM BEACH, Fla. — He's not letting it go.
President Donald Trump is continuing to rail against football players who kneel during the National Anthem to protest racism and police brutality.
Trump asks his followers in a Black Friday tweet: "Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players."
He's accusing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell of having "lost control" of what he called a "hemorrhaging league" where "Players are the boss!"
Trump's tweet was in response to one from his social media chief, Dan Scavino.
Scavino had shared a Breitbart News story about New York Giants player Olivier Vernon taking the knee during the anthem on Thanksgiving ahead of a game against the Redskins.
