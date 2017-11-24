Van Riemsdyk and Leafs beat his brother and Hurricanes 5-4
RALEIGH, N.C. — James Van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night.
Van Riemsdyk was one of four goal scorers in the second period for the Maple Leafs (15-8-1), who won for the seventh time in nine games.
The Hurricanes (9-8-4) lost their second straight home game. It wasn't for a lack of effort early or late.
Zach Hyman scored 52 seconds into the period and fourth-line winger Josh Leivo added his first goal of the season at 7:14.
Jordan Staal gave the Hurricanes life just over three minutes into the third period. Patrick Marleau answered about two minutes later to push the Leafs' lead to 5-2.
UP NEXT
Maple Leafs: Host Washington Capitals on Saturday for their third game in four days.
Hurricanes: Host Nashville Predators on Sunday to close out four-game homestand.
For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey