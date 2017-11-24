West Ham draws 1-1 with Leicester for David Moyes' 1st point

LONDON — Cheikhou Kouyate equalized before the break to earn West Ham a 1-1 draw against visiting Leicester on Friday for David Moyes' first point in his second game in charge of the struggling Premier League club.

Moyes' side got off to a terrible start with Angelo Ogbonna failing to clear Jamie Vardy's cross, allowing Marc Albrighton to slide in for Leicester's opener in the eighth minute.

Leicester continued to dominate to home fans' frustration and might have had a penalty when Albrighton went down under Arthur Masuaku's challenge.

But West Ham gradually improved and Ogbonna forced a save from Kasper Schmeichel.

Kouyate equalized with a header after a Manuel Lanzini corner before the interval.

The home side went closer to grabbing a winner toward the end.