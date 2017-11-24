Zenit faces racism charge after banner honours war criminal
NYON, Switzerland — Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg is facing a UEFA racism charge after its fans displayed a large banner
Zenit fans unfurled the banner, about 10
The game took place the day after former Bosnian Serb military chief Mladic was convicted by a United Nations tribunal of genocide and other crimes in the wars following the collapse of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.
Mladic and other Serb leaders have broad support from Russian nationalist groups, which often see them as allies.
Two Serbian clubs, Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade, were also charged with fan racism
Red Star drew 0-0 with Belarusian team BATE Borisov, while Partizan beat Swiss club Young Boys Bern in their Europa League games Thursday.
