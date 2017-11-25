Aaltonen and Timashov star in shootout as Marlies top Senators 2-1

TORONTO — Miro Aaltonen and Dmytro Timashov scored in the shootout as the Toronto Marlies edged the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in American Hockey League action.

Andreas Johnsson gave the Marlies (15-4-0), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a 1-0 lead near the midway point of the first period. Garret Sparks made 26 saves and turned away two skaters in the shootout for the win.

Filip Chlapik tied it 1-1 for Belleville (9-9-2), the minor league club of the Ottawa Senators, in the second. Danny Taylor stopped 30 shots in net.

The Marlies went 1 for 4 on the power play and Belleville couldn't score on its two man advantages.