Ambris, Hope centuries lift West Indies in tour match

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Uncapped batsman Sunil Ambris staked his claim for a test debut with an innings of 153 for the West Indies against New Zealand A in a four-day tour match.

Ambris pushed himself into the reckoning for the first of two tests against New Zealand, beginning in Wellington on Friday, scoring his sixth first-class century at more than a run a ball before the West Indies declared its first innings at 451-9 on Sunday.