Bills rule out receiver Benjamin from playing against Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday because of an injured right knee.
The Bills say Benjamin did not travel with the team Saturday. He was hurt while being tackled on a 20-yard reception on Buffalo's opening drive in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend.
He was playing only his second game with Buffalo since his trade from Carolina on Oct. 31.
The injury further thins Buffalo's group of receivers. Jordan Matthews (knee), Deonte Thompson (ankle) and tight end Charles Clay (knee) are listed as questionable.
Tyrod Taylor returns as the starting quarterback. He had been replaced by rookie Nathan Peterman, who threw five interceptions against the Chargers.
Buffalo (5-5) has lost three straight.
