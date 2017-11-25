Bjoergen wins cross-country ski World Cup 10K

RUKA, Finland — Marit Bjoergen, the most successful women's cross-country skier in history, won a 10-kilometre classic race in the World Cup on Saturday as she builds up to her fifth Olympics.

The 37-year-old Norwegian claimed her 111th career World Cup win by a comfortable 17-second margin from Sweden's Charlotte Kalla in the season's first distance race.

Another Norwegian, Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, took third, finishing 0.8 seconds behind Kalla in a final sprint to the line.