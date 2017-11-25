England beats Samoa 48-14, completes November sweep of wins

LONDON — England completed a sweep of victories in the autumn rugby internationals by running in seven tries to beat Samoa 48-14 at Twickenham on Saturday.

After wins over Argentina and Australia, England coach Eddie Jones fielded a largely reserve team against the weakest of the opponents this month to assess the depth in his squad two years out from the Rugby World Cup.

He was treated to a mixed display, with tries in the first 29 minutes by fullback Mike Brown, centre Alex Lozowksi and flanker Charlie Ewels followed by a barren, often error-strewn half-hour.

Samoa's tough-tackling defence was pierced at will in the last quarter, with Elliot Daly scoring two of the four tries in that period — one a 50-meter dash after cutting inside four defenders on the left touchline.