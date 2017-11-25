England beats Samoa 48-14, completes November sweep of wins
LONDON — England completed a sweep of victories in the autumn rugby internationals by running in seven tries to beat Samoa 48-14 at Twickenham on Saturday.
After wins over Argentina and Australia, England coach Eddie Jones fielded a largely reserve team against the weakest of the opponents this month to assess the depth in his squad two years out from the Rugby World Cup.
He was treated to a mixed display, with tries in the first 29 minutes by fullback Mike Brown,
Samoa's tough-tackling
Forwards Piula Fa'asalele and captain Chris Vui scored tries either side of halftime for the Samoans, who shipped 44 points in defeat to Scotland in their other November test.
