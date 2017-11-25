Eric Comrie stops 30 shots, Moose beat Admirals to extend win streak

MILWAUKEE — Eric Comrie made 30 saves as the Manitoba Moose won their sixth straight game, beating the Milwaukee Admirals 3-0 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Chase De Leo and Jack Roslovic scored in the second period for the Moose (14-5-2), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Brendan Lemieux secured the win with an empty netter late in the third while JC Lipon tacked on two assists.

Anders Lindback kicked out 20-of-22 shots for the Admirals (10-8-0).