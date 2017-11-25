Germany's Rebensburg edges Shiffrin in 1st run at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. — Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg holds a slim lead over World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. after the first run of a giant slalom.

Rebensburg is a 2010 Olympic gold medallist in the giant slalom. She won the first race of the season last month at Soelden, Austria.

She finished Saturday's first run on Killington's Superstar trail in 58.39 seconds, with Shiffrin 0.26 back. Manuela Moelgg of Italy was third, 0.58 seconds behind the leader.

The World Cup circuit is returning to Killington and Vermont this year after a successful weekend of racing in 2016.