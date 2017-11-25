Germany's Rebensburg edges Shiffrin in 1st run at Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. — Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg holds a slim lead over World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. after the first run of a giant slalom.
She finished Saturday's first run on Killington's Superstar trail in 58.39 seconds, with Shiffrin 0.26 back. Manuela Moelgg of Italy was third, 0.58 seconds behind the leader.
The World Cup circuit is returning to Killington and Vermont this year after a successful weekend of racing in 2016.
The race began with a moment of silence for David Poisson, the French skier who was killed while training in Canada on Nov. 13.
