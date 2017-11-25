Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot fined for butt-ending Ducks forward Corey Perry

NEW YORK — Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot was fined by the NHL on Saturday for butt-ending Anaheim Ducks forward Corey Perry.

Chiarot brought the butt-end of his stick up into Perry's jaw as the two battled for a puck in front of Winnipeg's net at the 14:22 mark of the second period in Friday's 4-1 Jets win.