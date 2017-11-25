Khazri scores twice as Rennes beats 10-man Nantes 2-1
PARIS — On-loan Sunderland midfielder Wahbi Khazri scored twice to help Rennes beat 10-man Nantes 2-1 on Saturday.
Nantes had recovered from being a goal and a player down before Khazri's late winner in the Brittany derby.
Rennes moved into eighth place, four points above the drop zone. Nantes remained fifth.
Rennes had come close to taking the lead on several occasions toward the end of a goalless first half and it eventually did so six minutes after the break.
Yoann Gourcuff was challenged by Nantes defender Koffi Djidji just inside the area but the ball came to Khazri and the Tunisia midfielder carved out some space before firing into the far bottom corner.
Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois was booked for dissent and he was shown a second yellow card and sent off five minutes later in the 57th following a needless tackle on Khazri.
It looked as if Nantes would secure a point but Benjamin Andre picked out Khazri in the area and he fired into the bottom left corner with two minutes remaining.
Lille, which suspended coach Marcelo Bielsa earlier this week, visits Montpellier later.
