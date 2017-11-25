Porto stumbles to draw at Aves before Benfica clash

LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese leader FC Porto stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Desportivo Aves on Saturday.

It was just the second time Porto has dropped points this season. Porto has 10 wins and two draws in league play.

Porto hosts defending champion Benfica in the next round.

Aves' Vitor Gomes scored in the 63rd minute to cancel out Ricardo Pereira's opener for Porto in the sixth.

The draw left Porto five points ahead of Sporting Lisbon and six points ahead of Benfica before both play this round.