QMJHL Roundup: Mathieu Olivier scores hat trick as Phoenix down Foreurs

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Mathieu Olivier scored a hat trick as the Sherbrooke Phoenix beat the Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-1 on Saturday afternoon in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Hugo Roy also scored for the Phoenix (11-9-6) and Evan Fitzpatrick made nine saves for the win in net.

Frederic Abraham replied on the power play for Val-d'Or (13-12-1). Jonathan Lemieux kicked out 36 shots in defeat.

Sherbrooke was scoreless on three power plays and the Foreurs were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

MOOSEHEADS 7 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Arnaud Durandeau had a hat trick and Blade Mann-Dixon made 30 saves as Halifax routed the Sea Dogs.

Walter Flower, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Filip Zadina and Connor Moynihan supplied the rest of the offence for the Mooseheads (15-7-4). Jocktan Chainey tacked on three assists.

Kevin Gursoy opened the scoring midway through the first for Saint John (6-14-6). Joel Goguen combined with Matthew Williams for 25 saves in defeat.

---

REMPARTS 5 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Olivier Garneau had two goals and an assist and Matthew Boucher also struck twice to lead Quebec over the Tigres.

Mikael Robidoux also scored for the Remparts (17-9-1) and Dereck Baribeau turned aside 29 shots.

Maxime Comtois and Felix Boivin found the back of the net for Victoriaville (11-12-3). Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 24 saves in defeat.

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 DRAKKAR 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Mitchell Balmas scored a hat trick as the Olympiques downed Baie-Comeau.

Jeffrey Durocher, Pier-Olivier Lacombe and Gabriel Bilodeau rounded out the attack for Gatineau (11-10-3). Tristan Berube stopped 34 shots for the win in net.

Gabriel Fortier and D'Artagnan Joly had goals for the Drakkar (11-12-2), who got 32 saves from Antoine Samuel.

---

VOLTIGEURS 2 HUSKIES 0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Olivier Rodrigue stopped all 26 shots he faced as the Voltigeurs shut out Rouyn-Noranda.

Xavier Simoneau had both goals in the first period for Drummondville (17-7-2).

Samuel Harvey turned aside 22 shots for the Huskies (14-6-5).