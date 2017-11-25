Reid Boucher forces extra time, wins it in SO as Comets get past Rocket

LAVAL, Que. — Reid Boucher forced extra time with a late third-period goal and then won it in a shootout to lift the Utica Comets over the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Boucher found the back of the net at 19:17 of the third for Utica (8-9-1), the Vancouver Canucks' AHL affiliate. Alexis D'Aoust opened the scoring in the first.

Michael McCarron replied with two goals seven seconds apart in the third period for the Rocket (9-8-4), who are the Montreal Canadiens's farm club.

Thatcher Demko stopped 40 shots for the win in net as Charlie Lindgren turned away 23-of-25 shots in defeat.