Scores and Schedule
Friday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Anaheim 1
New Jersey 3 Vancouver 2
Columbus 5 Ottawa 2
Buffalo 3 Edmonton 1
Toronto 5 Carolina 4
Dallas 6 Calgary 4
Boston 4 Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Islanders 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)
Minnesota 3 Colorado 2 (SO)
Washington 3 Tampa Bay 1
Vegas 5 San Jose 4 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 2 Detroit 1 (OT)
Nashville 2 St. Louis 0
Arizona 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)
AHL
Texas 4 Cleveland 1
Bridgeport 7 Hartford 3
Syracuse 4 WB/Scranton 2
Manitoba 3 Grand Rapids 1
Lehigh Valley 6 Springfield 3
Rochester 10 Binghamton 3
Utica 3 Laval 2
Milwaukee 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Iowa 2 Rockford 1 (OT)
Tucson 3 Stockton 2
Bakersfield 4 San Diego 1
Ontario 3 San Jose 0
NBA
Indiana 107 Toronto 104
Portland 127 Brooklyn 125
Atlanta 116 New York 104
Boston 118 Orlando 103
Cleveland 100 Charlotte 99
Detroit 99 Oklahoma City 98
Miami 109 Minnesota 97
Denver 104 Memphis 92
New Orleans 115 Phoenix 91
Golden State 143 Chicago 94
Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
Vanier Cup
In Hamilton, Ont.
Laval vs. Western, 1 p.m.
NHL
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
AHL
Belleville at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
NBA
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
