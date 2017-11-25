Spurs draws 1-1 vs West Brom in latest blow to title hopes

LONDON — Tottenham's Premier League title hopes were dealt another blow on Saturday as it drew 1-1 against West Bromwich Albion.

It could have been worse for Spurs. Harry Kane equalized with 15 minutes to go after Salomon Rondon had given West Brom an early lead.

The Baggies were playing their first game since firing manager Tony Pulis, with his former assistant Gary Megson taking temporary charge.

Facing a side that hasn't won in 10 league matches, Tottenham was expected to recover from a stinging loss to Arsenal a week ago but Mauricio Pochettino's team lacked intensity.

Rondon gave the visitor the lead after just four minutes when he found the bottom corner, having been played through by Jake Liveremore.

With defeat looming, Kane converted Dele Alli's cross to score his 40th Spurs goal of 2017.