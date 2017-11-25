Sydney FC stays atop A-League with 3-1 win over Brisbane

SYDNEY, Australia — Defending champion Sydney FC ended a highly successful week atop the A-League after beating Brisbane 3-1 in the eighth round.

Sydney was backing up only four days after beating Adelaide 2-1 in extra time in the final of the FFA Cup. It showed no signs of fatigue on Saturday as it claimed its sixth win in eight A-League games to move two points clear of Newcastle, which temporarily held first place after topping Melbourne Victory 4-1.

Brisbane defender Avraam Papadopoulos was sent off for spitting at Sydney's Matt Simon, and Simon was shown a red card for retaliation after the referee spent almost four minutes examining video replays.