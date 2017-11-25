Toews, Crawford help Blackhawks beat Panthers 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists and Corey Crawford made 37 saves in his 400th NHL game to help the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Saturday night.

Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist, and Patrick Kane and John Hayden also scored for Chicago.

Jared McCann scored for the Panthers, and Roberto Luongo stopped 35 shots.

Kane made it 3-1 when his shot from the right circle beat Luongo at 7:03 of the second.

Toews stretched the Blackhawks lead to 4-1 with 2:52 left in the second. An awkward backhanded shot from Toews in the right circle caught Luongo by surprise and the puck trickled through his pads and into the net.

The Panthers closed to 2-1 on McCann's goal 1:06 into the second. McCann's shot from the high slot beat Crawford on the glove side.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring on Hayden's goal at 9:25 of the first. Florida's Derek MacKenzie failed to clear the puck in the slot and it ended up on Hayden's stick and he quickly shot the puck over Luongo's shoulder.

Saad made it 2-0 when Toews fired a pass from the right side along the goal line, and Saad redirected the puck into the net with 5:25 left in the first.

The Panthers were outshot 21-7 in the first period but started the second outshooting the Blackhawks 13-1 until Kane's goal.

NOTES: Crawford has held opponents to three goals or fewer in eight of his past nine starts. ... Saad is the first Blackhawk with seven shots on goal in a period since Dustin Byfuglien in 2008. ....Pianthers RW Evgenii Dadanov left the game in the third with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT:

Blackhawks: Host Anaheim on Monday night.

Panthers: At New Jersey on Monday night.

