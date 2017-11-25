Tyler Seguin has hat trick in Stars' 6-4 win over Flames
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored two of his three goals in the third period and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 6-4 on Friday night.
Seguin broke a tie with an unassisted goal, the 200th goal of his career, with 5:57 to play and added an empty-net goal with a minute to go.
After a turnover by Calgary's Michael Stone, Seguin took the puck down the slot and sent a wrist shot past goalie Mike Smith into the upper right corner of the net for the winner.
Sean Monahan's second goal of the game gave Calgary a 4-3 lead 6 minutes into the third period.
Dallas' Gemel Smith tied it at 4 at 12:12.
Antoine Roussel and Alexander Radulov also scored for Dallas, and Ben Bishop made 34 saves. Michael Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary, and Smith stopped 36 shots.
NOTES: Before the game, the Stars
UP NEXT
Flames: Complete a six-game trip on Saturday night at Colorado.
Stars: Begin a two-game trip on Tuesday night at Vegas.
___
For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey