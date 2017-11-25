WHL Roundup: Wheat Kings' win streak snapped at five after 6-5 loss to Blades

SASKATOON — Braylon Shmyr had a hat trick and an assist as the Saskatoon Blades beat the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-5 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Shmyr tied the game 5-5 at 18:53 of the third period, then scored the game-winner with 29 seconds to go in regulation as Saskatoon snapped its four-game losing streak.

Bradly Goethals, Cameron Hebig and Libor Hajek also scored for the Blades (9-12-3), who got a 26-save outing from Nolan Maier.

Evan Weinger had three goals and a helper while Connor Gutenberg and Ty Lewis also scored for the Wheat Kings (14-7-1), who had their win streak snapped at five games. Logan Thompson turned away 37 shots in defeat.

Saskatoon went 2 for 6 on the power play while Brandon scored twice on five chances with the man advantage.

---

BRONCOS 3 RAIDERS 2 (SO)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Glenn Gawdin scored twice in regulation and again in the shootout to lift Swift Current over the Raiders.

Logan Flodell turned aside 29 shots for the Broncos (17-5-1).

Cole Fonstad and Jordy Stallard scored for Prince Albert (9-10-4), which is on a three-game slide. Ian Scott made 32 saves in defeat.

---

ICE 4 OIL KINGS 3

EDMONTON — Alec Baer scored twice and added an assist as Kootenay handed the Oil Kings their 10th loss in a row.

Kaeden Taphorn and Peyton Krebs also scored for the Ice (11-13-1) as Bailey Brkin turned away 31 shots for the win.

Matthew Robertson, Liam Keeler and Davis Koch responded for Edmonton (5-16-2). Travis Child made 28 saves in defeat.

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Joachim Blichfeld had three goals and an assist as Portland downed the Rebels for its ninth straight victory.

Cody Glass struck twice and John Ludvig also scored for the Winterhawks (18-4-0). Shane Farkas made 38 saves for the win.

Kristian Reichel and Mason McCarty scored for Red Deer (9-15-1), which has dropped four in a row. Riley Lamb stopped 34 shots in defeat.

---

BLAZERS 6 TIGERS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Garrett Pilon had a hat trick and Nick Chyzowski scored once and set up two others as the Blazers beat Medicine Hat for a third straight win.

Luke Zazula and Jermaine Loewen also scored for Kamloops (10-13-0), which got 34 saves out of Dylan Ferguson.

Ryan Jevne, Cameron MacPhee and Mark Rassell found the back of the net for the Tigers (15-8-0). Jordan Hollett stopped 43-of-48 shots in defeat.

---

AMERICANS 6 PATS 0

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Patrick Dea made 30 saves and Carson Focht had two goals and an assist as Tri-City blanked the Pats.

Jordan Topping also had a pair of goals, Morgan Geekie scored once to go along with two assists and Mitchell Brown added the other for the Americans (14-7-2). Nolan Yaremko tacked on three helpers.

Max Paddock combined with Tyler Brown for 18 saves for Regina (13-11-2).

---

ROYALS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3

VICTORIA — Griffen Outhouse made 43 saves while Jared Legien broke a 3-3 deadlock at 19:42 of the third period to lift the Royals over Seattle.

Igor Martynov scored twice and Matthew Phillips rounded out the offence for Victoria (17-81).

Sami Moilanen, Zack Andrusiak and Dillon Hamaliuk scored for the Thunderbirds (11-10-2). Matt Berlin turned away 19 shots in a losing cause.

---

ROCKETS 3 GIANTS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Dillon Dube scored the go-ahead goal while on the power play at 3:13 of the third period as Kelowna slipped past Vancouver.

Carsen Twarynski and Kyle Topping also scored for the Rockets (13-8-3). James Porter made 30 saves for the win.

Brendan Semchuk and Dawson Holt found the back of the net for the Giants (10-11-4). Todd Scott made 21 saves in defeat.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 CHIEFS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart stopped 34-of-35 shots as the Silvertips toppled Spokane.

Matt Fonteyne, Sean Richards, Jake Christiansen and Patrick Bajkov scored for Everett (12-12-2).

Milos Fafrak responded for the Chiefs (12-9-3), who got a 25-save outing from Dawson Weatherill.