Banged-up Redskins prepare for 2nd consecutive Thursday game

ASHBURN, Va. — As much of the NFL was playing games, the banged-up Washington Redskins returned to practice to establish some sort of routine Sunday amid their wacky schedule.

After winning on Thanksgiving, the Redskins play their second half of back-to-back Thursday night games when they visit the Dallas Cowboys. They're hoping to get a few injured players back, though three games in 12 days is not much help.

Left tackle Trent Williams (knee), tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) and safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) were among the players who didn't take part in practice.

With 15 players on injured reserve, including top running backs Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson, Washington is 5-6 after beating the New York Giants, and heads to Dallas trying to keep its long-shot playoff hopes alive.

