Florida Gulf Coast breezes past St Francis (Brooklyn) 75-51

Ricky Doyle hit 5 of 7 shots for the Eagles (5-2) and scored 10, while RaySean Scott Jr. grabbed 10 rebounds as FGCU had a 43-26 advantage on the boards.

Rasheem Dunn had 10 points to pace the Terriers (1-5), who won only four games last season and are one of four original Division I programs who have never played in the NCAA Tournament — joining Army, William & Mary and The Citadel. Dunn knocked down 5 of 11 shots, but the rest of the Terriers made just 14 of 41 shots (34.1 per cent ).