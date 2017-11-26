Hamburger SV beats Hoffenheim 3-0 in Bundesliga

BERLIN — Hamburger SV defeated Hoffenheim 3-0 for its second consecutive Bundesliga win at home on Sunday.

With five defeats from five away games so far, Hamburg was banking on points at home to stay above the relegation zone following Freiburg's defeat of Mainz on Saturday.

Serge Gnabry should have put Hoffenheim ahead in the second minute before an own-goal from Kevin Akpoguma at the other end. Douglas Santos fired in a low cross that Akpoguma turned past his own goalkeeper with Hamburg forward Jann-Fiete Arp lurking just behind.

Bobby Wood struck the post for Hamburg after the break, Filip Kostic drew a good save from Oliver Baumann, and the 17-year-old Arp drew an even better one, before Kostic finally scored the side's second with a quarter-hour remaining.

The Serbian midfielder capitalized on a lack of Hoffenheim concentration to fire a quick free kick past the hapless Baumann, who should have saved it.

Gideon Jung completed an afternoon to forget for Hoffenheim late on.

Hamburg stayed two points above Freiburg, which was in the relegation playoff place. Hoffenheim dropped to seventh.