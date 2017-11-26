Hurricanes slip past Predators 4-3 in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen scored in a shootout and the Carolina Hurricanes earned a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Aho beat Predators goalie Juuse Saros with a wrist shot over his blocker on Carolina's second attempt.

After Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling stopped Filip Forsberg's second attempt for Nashville, Teravainen lifted a backhand over Saros' left shoulder for the winner.

Josh Jooris, Victor Rask and Justin Williams scored in regulation for the Hurricanes, who snapped a two-game skid. Scott Darling finished with 32 saves.

Viktor Arvidsson, Mattias Ekholm and Craig Smith scored for the Predators. Smith's goal tied it with 8:45 remaining in the third period. Saros made 33 saves and the Predators had their four-game winning streak end.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring just over three minutes into the game. Marcus Kruger fired a long pass from his end to the Predators blue line where Jooris had gotten behind the defence . Jooris finished with a nifty backhand through Saros' legs that trickled across the goal line.

Arvidsson evened it up for Nashville later in the period with a sensational individual effort. Arvidsson beat Noah Hanifin one-on-one near the right faceoff circle with a highlight-reel move where manoeuvred the puck between his legs, and then fired a wrister over Darling's left shoulder into the upper corner of the net.

The back and forth continued in the second period.

Ekholm gave the Predators their first lead with a power-play goal midway through. But Rask stuffed home a loose rebound in the crease just over a minute later to tie the score at 2-2.

Williams put the Hurricanes back on top with a power-play goal, but Smith tied it for Nashville with 8:45 remaining when he found an open spot along the back post and buried a pass from Kevin Fiala.

NOTES: Rask had a goal and an assist for his first multi-point game since opening night. ... Saros recorded an assist on Arvidsson's first-period goal. It was the Predators goalie's second career assist. ... Hurricanes F Lee Stempniak (upper body injury) missed his 20th game. ... F Miikka Salomaki and F Cody McLeod were scratched for the Predators. ... D Klas Dahlback and F Phillip Di Giuseppe were the Hurricanes' healthy scratches.

UP NEXT:

Predators: Return home and face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday to start a four-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday to begin a quick two-game road swing.

___