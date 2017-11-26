Kerby Rychel's three points help Marlies beat Senators for seventh straight win

TORONTO — Kerby Rychel had a goal and two assists and Calvin Pickard stopped 28 shots as the Toronto Marlies extended their winning streak to seven games by defeating the Belleville Senators 5-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Andreas Johnsson, Chris Mueller, Colin Greening and Kasperi Kapanen, into an empty net, supplied the rest of the offence for Toronto (16-4-0), the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate.

Gabriel Gagne replied in the third period for the Senators (9-10-2), who are Ottawa's farm club. Chris Driedger turned away 34-of-38 shots in defeat.