Kovalev knocks out Shabranskyy in 2nd round of title fight

NEW YORK — Sergey Kovalev made short work of Slava Shabranskyy to recapture the WBO light heavyweight title Saturday night, using a devastating series of right hands to stop the challenger at 2:36 of the second round.

Kovalev lost his last two outings to Andre Ward, and he brought a dynamic fury into the Madison Square Garden ring. He dropped Shabranskyy twice in the first round, once more in the second, and somehow Shabranskyy didn't go down from another series of powerhouse punches seconds before the fight was stopped.

Nicknamed "Krusher," the 34-year-old Kovalev easily crushed his opponent from Ukraine. The Russian improved to 31-2-1 with 27 knockouts. Few of them were more impressive.