Miyahara wins Skate America; Tennell 3rd, Wagner injured
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Japan's Satoko Miyahara finally recaptured her top form following a lingering hip injury, winning at Skate America on Sunday to cement herself as an Olympic
Miyahara won the free skate with a score of 143.31, edging Japan's Kaori Sakamoto with a few impressive combinations, including a triple lutz-double toe loop-double loop. Sakamoto had a score of 210.59.
Bradie Tennell emerged as a potential U.S. champion at her Grand Prix debut. The 19-year-old finished third with 204.10 points, including a season-best 137.09 in the free skate.
Reigning Skate America champ Ashley Wagner halted her free skate and withdrew because of an infection on her right ankle. The 26-year-old American didn't appear to be injured, but stopped during a spin section. She said after she was in "nauseating" pain.
Canada's Gabrielle Daleman finished sixth.
U.S. skater Karen Chen finished eighth after a season-best score in the free skate. She had to ice her right knee Saturday after a fall in the short program.
American ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani skated into the Grand Prix Final with ease, winning their second victory in the series. Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were fourth.