Miyahara wins Skate America; Tennell 3rd, Wagner injured

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Japan's Satoko Miyahara finally recaptured her top form following a lingering hip injury, winning at Skate America on Sunday to cement herself as an Olympic favourite .

Miyahara won the free skate with a score of 143.31, edging Japan's Kaori Sakamoto with a few impressive combinations, including a triple lutz-double toe loop-double loop. Sakamoto had a score of 210.59.

Bradie Tennell emerged as a potential U.S. champion at her Grand Prix debut. The 19-year-old finished third with 204.10 points, including a season-best 137.09 in the free skate.

Reigning Skate America champ Ashley Wagner halted her free skate and withdrew because of an infection on her right ankle. The 26-year-old American didn't appear to be injured, but stopped during a spin section. She said after she was in "nauseating" pain.

Canada's Gabrielle Daleman finished sixth.

U.S. skater Karen Chen finished eighth after a season-best score in the free skate. She had to ice her right knee Saturday after a fall in the short program.