OHL Roundup: Ceci perfect as Oshawa Generals upset Mississauga Steelheads 6-0

OSHAWA, Ont. — Cole Ceci stopped all 35 shots he faced as the Oshawa Generals shut out the Mississauga Steelheads 6-0 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jack Studnicka put away the winner for the Generals (11-13-2) at 10:44 of the first period. Danil Antropov, Serron Noel, Eric Henderson, Kenny Huether and Hayden McCool also scored.

Emanuel Vella combined with Jacob Ingham for 23 saves for Mississauga (11-13-1).

Oshawa went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Steelheads was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

COLTS 3 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Lucas Chiodo's goal 10:24 into the third period was the winner as Barrie edged the Battalion.

Jason Willms and Luke Bignell also scored for the Colts (14-7-3).

Kyle Potts and Brad Chenier replied for North Bay (8-14-3).

---

KNIGHTS 5 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Max Jones had back-to-back goals, including the eventual winner, to lead London past the Storm.

Evan Bouchard and Cliff Pu scored and added two assists apiece for the Knights (12-11-2). Alex Formenton chipped in as well.

Cedric Ralph responded for Guelph (12-10-3).

---

WOLVES 4 RANGERS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Michael Pezzetta put away the winner early in the third period as the Wolves topped Kitchener.

Drake Pilon, Darian Pilon and Reagan O'Grady also scored for Sudbury (8-16-4).

Rickard Hugg and Adam Mascherin scored for the Rangers (15-9-2).

---

FRONTENACS 9 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Nathan Dunkley and Brett Neumann scored two goals apiece as Kingston beat the Firebirds.

Linus Nyman had a goal and three assists and Tyler Burnie, Matt Hotchkiss, Cody Morgan and Jason Robertson rounded out the offence for the Frontenacs (13-7-5).

Ty Dellandrea scored the lone goal for Flint (7-16-2).