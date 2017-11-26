Panthers have Olsen, Kalil available with Forte up for Jets

The Carolina Panthers have tight end Greg Olsen and centre Ryan Kalil available against the Jets after long absences.

Olsen will start after missing the past eight games with a broken foot.

Kalil injured his neck in Week 2 and is active, but Tyler Larsen will start as the Panthers ease Kalil back in Sunday against the New York Jets.

Jets running back Matt Forte also is active after missing the team's previous game with swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. He sat out practice this week until Friday, when he was limited.

The Buffalo Bills are without wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in Kansas City, leaving Benjamin in Buffalo after he hurt his knee last week against the Chargers, though fellow wide receivers Deonte Thompsons (ankle) and Jordan Matthews (knee) and tight end Charles Clay (knee) are active for their game against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs deactivated Darrelle Revis after signing the cornerback Wednesday.

In Atlanta, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is missing his second straight game with a concussion. He participated in limited portions of practice late in the week, raising hopes he can return for next week's home game against Minnesota.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the third straight game with an injured shoulder. Tampa Bay also is without defensive end Robert Ayers and guard Evan Smith because of concussions.

Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews will miss his first game of the season with a hamstring injury. He leads the team in yards receiving (626) and TD catches (three) and is second to Delanie Walker with 41 receptions. The Colts will have quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was cleared from the concussion protocol late this week and is expected to start.

Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is back in starting lineup for Cincinnati against Cleveland after missing one game with a concussion.

___

DOLPHINS-NEW ENGLAND

Dolphins: QB Jay Cutler, G Jermon Bushrod, DE William Hayes, S Maurice Smith, CB Torry McTyer, G Isaac Asiata, WR Rashawn Scott

Patriots: C David Andrews, T Marcus Cannon, WR Chris Hogan, WR Matt Slater, TE Martellus Bennett, CB Eric Rowe, RB Mike Gillislee.

___

CHICAGO-PHILADELPHIA

Bears: LB Dany Trevathan, WR Josh Bellamy, DB Bryce Callahan, OL Tom Compton, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, DL Roy Robertson-Harris, QB Mark Sanchez.

Eagles: TE Trey Burton, DT Beau Allen, OL Will Beatty, RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Marcus Johnson, QB Nate Sudfeld, LB Dannell Ellerbe.

___

BUFFALO-KANSAS CITY

Bills: WR Kelvin Benjamin, LT Cordy Glenn, RB Mike Tolbert, RT Conor McDermott, TE Logan Thomas, CB Shareece Wright.

Chiefs: LB Dee Ford, LB Terrance Smith, CB Darrelle Revis, LB Ukeme Eligwe, C Jordan Devey, RG Parker Ehinger, CB Tyler Bray.

___

TAMPA BAY-ATLANTA

Buccaneers: QB Jameis Winston, DE Robert Ayers, CB Vernon Hargreaves, G Evan Smith, T Leonard Wester, TE Luke Stocker, DT Sealver Siliga.

Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, T Ty Sambrailo, WR Nick Williams, WR Marvin Hall, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Sean Weatherspoon, G Sean Harlow.

___

TENNESSEE-INDIANAPOLIS

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Rishard Matthews, DB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, FB Jalston Fowler, OL Corey Levin, DL David King

Colts: CB Quincy Wilson, RB Matt Jones, CB D.J. White, TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), OL Tyreek Burwell, OL Kyle Kalis (knee) DT Hassan Ridgeway.

___

CAROLINA-NEW YORK JETS

Panthers: CB Captain Munnerlyn, QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Alex Armah, CB LaDarius Gunter, LB Andrew Gachkar, OT John Theus, DE Bryan Cox Jr.

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Derrick Jones, CB Robert Nelson, OLB Freddie Bishop, LB Obum Gwacham, OL Ben Ijalana, C Jonotthan Harrison.

___

CLEVELAND-CINCINNATI

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, WR Sammie Coates, DB Darius Hillary, DB Derron Smith, OL Marcus Martin, TE Matt Lengel, DL T.Y. McGill.

Bengals: WR John Ross, CB KeiVarae Russell, RB Brian Hill, LB Vincent Rey, S Shawn Williams, OB Alex Redmond, OL Christian Westerman.

___