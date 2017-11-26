QMJHL Roundup: Morand scores twice as Titan edge Mooseheads 5-4

BATHURST, N.B. — Antoine Morand scored twice as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Noah Dobson put away the power-play winner at the 16:25 mark of the third period for Acadie-Bathurst (15-7-5). Adam Holwell and Cole Rafuse also scored for the Titan and Reilly Pickard made 25 saves.

Otto Somppi had a pair of goals for Halifax (15-8-4) and Maxime Fortier and Raphael Lavoie also scored. Alexis Gravel kicked out 40 shots for the Mooseheads.

The Titan's Dawson Theede was given a match penalty for kneeing at 19:39 of the first period.

Acadie-Bathurst went 2 for 5 on the power play and Halifax was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

SEA DOGS 2 WILDCATS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Daniel Hardie's second-period goal stood as the eventual winner as the Sea Dogs slipped past Moncton.

Radim Salda also scored for Saint John (7-14-6).

Riley MacRae had the lone goal for the Wildcats (13-11-3).

---

PHOENIX 2 HUSKIES 1 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Thomas Gregoire scored 28 seconds into overtime as the Phoenix topped Rouyn-Noranda.

Quinn Hanna also scored for Sherbrooke (12-9-6).

Mathieu Boucher scored for the Huskies (14-6-6).

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 ISLANDERS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Declan Smith scored a hat trick as Cape Breton beat the Islanders.

Brooklyn Kalmikov and Egor Sokolov also scored for the Screaming Eagles (13-11-2).

Samuel Meisenheimer and Matthew Grouchy supplied the offence for Charlottetown (14-9-1).

---

OCEANIC 5 ARMADA 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored four times as the Oceanic downed Blainville-Boisbriand.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous also scored for Rimouski (15-6-4) and Samuel Dove-McFalls had three assists.

Thomas Ethier led the Armada (17-5-2) with two goals and Joel Teasdale also scored.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 REMPARTS 3 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Mikhail Shestopalov scored the overtime winner and Shawn Boudrias scored twice in regulation to lift the Olympiques over Quebec.

Darien Kielb also scored for Gatineau (12-10-3).

Anthony Wojcik, Jesse Sutton and Derek Gentile scored for the Remparts (17-9-2).

---

SAGUENEENS 5 CATARACTES 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme and Zachary Lavigne each scored twice as the Sagueneens beat Shawinigan.

Marc-Antoine Gagne had the other goal for Chicoutimi (10-13-2) and Felix-Antoine Marcotty had three assists.

Jan Drozg scored for the Cataractes (8-18-1).