Stampeders lead Argonauts 17-8 after slippery, snowy first half at 105th Grey Cup

OTTAWA — The Calgary Stampeders battled the elements to take a 17-8 lead over the Toronto Argonauts after a messy, snow-covered first half at the 105th Grey Cup.

Rene Paredes kicked a 39-yard field goal on the final play of the half as steady snowfall throughout the half had the slippery ball popping out of receivers' hands and players slipping on the slick field at Ottawa's TD Place Stadium.

With the score tied 6-6, Calgary running back Jerome Messam punched in the go-ahead score from six yards out, and Bo Levi Mitchell found DaVaris Daniels for a two-point conversion.

Toronto got two back on a safety when Calgary punter Rob Maver was forced to boot the ball through the Stampeders' end zone after an errant snap sailed over his head.

Trailing 6-0 after 15 minutes of play, the Argonauts tied the game on the first play of the second quarter. Ricky Ray hit a streaking DeVier Posey for a 100-yard touchdown strike — the longest passing play in Grey Cup history. A Lirim Hajrullahu conversion attempt was wide of the uprights.

The Stampeders opened the scoring in the first quarter. Facing third and three with four minutes left in the frame, Mitchell found Kamar Jorden for a 33-yard touchdown pass. Calgary failed on a two-point conversion attempt.

Both teams struggled to find their footing early as workers with shovels and two plows desperately tried to keep the snow at bay.

The Stampeders failed to get a first down on their first two possessions before putting together the game's first touchdown drive. The Argos had three first-quarter drives stall.

Calgary is in the CFL's championship game for the second straight year. The Stampeders lost 39-33 in overtime to the Ottawa Redblacks at last year's Grey Cup in Toronto.