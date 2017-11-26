Sports

Twain's dramatic dog sled entrance fitting for Sunday's snowy Grey Cup

Timmins, Ont. native and top-selling female country artist of all time, Shania Twain, opened with her 1988 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Shania Twain performs during the halftime show during the 105th Grey Cup between the Toronto Argonauts and the Calgary Stampeders Sunday November 26, 2017 in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — It was a fitting entrance for Canada's country music queen on Sunday's snowy Grey Cup.

Shania Twain entered a snow-covered TD Place Stadium on a dog sled for her halftime show at the CFL championship game, to the delight of a bundled up crowd of 36,000 football fans.

Conjuring images of Tina Turner with a head of big curls, and red fur coat and boots over a glittering red and silver catsuit, Twain opened with her 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Strutting the stage against a backdrop of red and white fireworks and spotlights, and under a blanket of falling snow, the 52-year-old from Timmins, Ont., performed three songs in all.

She sang "Life's About to Get Good" from her new album "Now." Released in September, it's her first full-length album in 15 years, and fifth of her career.

She capped her show with her 1997 hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

Twain, who's the top-selling female country artist of all time and a five-time Grammy award winner, is embarking on a cross-Canada tour in 2018.

Sunday wasn't her first football halftime show. She performed during the break of both the 2002 Grey Cup and the 2003 Super Bowl.

Canadian hip-hop artist SonReal performed in the pre-game show, while Toronto-based singing group Choir! Choir! Choir! led the crowd in the singing of O Canada.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect release date for 'That Don't Impress Me Much.'

