Twain's dramatic dog sled entrance fitting for Sunday's snowy Grey Cup

OTTAWA — It was a fitting entrance for Canada's country music queen on Sunday's snowy Grey Cup.

Shania Twain entered a snow-covered TD Place Stadium on a dog sled for her halftime show at the CFL championship game, to the delight of a bundled up crowd of 36,000 football fans.

Conjuring images of Tina Turner with a head of big curls, and red fur coat and boots over a glittering red and silver catsuit, Twain opened with her 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Strutting the stage against a backdrop of red and white fireworks and spotlights, and under a blanket of falling snow, the 52-year-old from Timmins, Ont., performed three songs in all.

She sang "Life's About to Get Good" from her new album "Now." Released in September, it's her first full-length album in 15 years, and fifth of her career.

She capped her show with her 1997 hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

Twain, who's the top-selling female country artist of all time and a five-time Grammy award winner, is embarking on a cross-Canada tour in 2018.

Sunday wasn't her first football halftime show. She performed during the break of both the 2002 Grey Cup and the 2003 Super Bowl.

Canadian hip-hop artist SonReal performed in the pre-game show, while Toronto-based singing group Choir! Choir! Choir! led the crowd in the singing of O Canada.