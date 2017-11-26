US men beat Mexico in 2019 Basketball World Cup qualifier

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Travis Wear had 14 points and 10 rebounds, three other players also had 14 points, and the U.S. beat Mexico 91-55 on Sunday in its second qualifying game for the 2019 Basketball World Cup.

Xavier Munford, Markel Brown and Jonathan Holmes all finished with 14 points for the Americans, who are 2-0 in the new qualifying format after beating Puerto Rico on Thursday in their opener. Coach Jeff Van Gundy's team, comprised of mainly NBA G League players, was 13 for 24 from 3-point range to win easily after a much tougher opening game.