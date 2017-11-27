AP source: Fister agrees to deal with Texas pending physical

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Texas Rangers have agreed on a contract with free agent right-hander Doug Fister.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the completion of the deal was pending a physical.

The 33-year-old Fister will get a one-year deal with a $3.5 million base salary, plus potential incentives and a club option for 2019.

Fister was among the final free agents to sign last season, when he agreed in May to a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels and made three Triple-A starts before taking his release and getting claimed on waivers by Boston. Fister was 5-9 with a 4.88 ERA in 18 games, 15 of those starts, for the Red Sox.

In 230 games over the past nine major league seasons with five different teams, Fister was 82-85 with a 3.68 ERA.

