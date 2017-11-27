Argonauts Grey Cup rally set for Tuesday afternoon
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts will celebrate their Grey Cup win at a city hall rally on Tuesday.
The team is returning to Toronto this morning with the coveted trophy in tow after a stunning 27-24 win over the favoured Calgary Stampeders on Sunday in Ottawa.
It's Toronto's 17th Grey Cup, a CFL record.
Tuesday's rally will start at 12:30 p.m. ET at Nathan Phillips Square.
