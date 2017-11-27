Argos' Grey Cup win over Stampeders draws average audience of 4.3 million

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts' come-from-behind 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders in Sunday's Grey Cup drew an average audience of 4.3 million viewers in Canada, according to TSN.

The sports network said in a statement released Monday that an average audience of 4.1 million viewers tuned into the CFL championship game on TSN and an average of 220,000 tuned into French-language RDS.

That number is an increase of approximately 10 per cent from the 2016 Grey Cup, which averaged 3.85 million viewers on TSN and RDS.