Argos' Posey scores historic touchdown en route to winning MVP honours

OTTAWA — DeVier Posey remembers watching footage of legendary quarterback Doug Flutie capturing a Grey Cup for the Toronto Argonauts on a snowy night in 1996.

"I just thought, 'What would that be like to hoist the Cup when it's snowing outside?'" Posey marvelled.

Sunday night, when the second-year Argonauts receiver sprinted to a 100-yard touchdown — leaving footprints in the snow in his wake — he etched his name in CFL history with the longest touchdown reception in Grey Cup history.

Posey was named most valuable player as the Argos went on to beat the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 in the 105th Grey Cup.

"When the snow came out after warmups, it was picturesque, it was just one of those things you never forget," Posey said, smiling. "The snow, the cold. It was a CFL Grey Cup.

"I'm happy I'm warm now."

The 27-year-old finished with 175 yards on seven receptions.

Posey's touchdown came on the first play of the second quarter, when Toronto's veteran quarterback Ricky Ray dropped back in front of his end zone and fired a long bomb that found Posey near the sideline.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound Posey outran Calgary defensive back Tommie Campbell for 65 yards, and then five yards from the end line launched himself into the end zone, sliding in the snow. He lay on his back for several seconds, pointing skywards.

"I just saw (Posey) down the field and threw it, and when I threw it I felt like I threw a good ball," Ray said. "When I saw Posey make the catch, I was just saying 'Go Posey, go Posey, go Posey.' And he was able to take it to the house. What a great game by that guy, and what a great play in the game for us to get something going and show them that we could score big on them."

The TD pass tied the game at 6-6, and broke the previous mark of 99 yards set by Montreal's Anthony Calvillo and Pat Woodcock in 2002.

Posey was drafted as a receiver and returner by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, and the sophomore receiver became the team's primary deep threat under new coach Marc Trestman this season. He accumulated 744 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season.

Ray said he's thrown that pass to Posey in other games this season.

"We've been taking some shots all year when we've been backed up, and we've been pretty successful with it," Ray said. "And we hit DeVier on the same route against Winnipeg late in the season that kind of got us out of the backed up area, and so we called it again."

It was a historic decision, and in the moments after the win, Posey sat in the post-game news conference soaking wet and smelling like champagne, the protective goggles from the celebratory Argos locker-room still perched on his forehead.

"Intrinsic joy and extrinsic joy. Just a dopamine release," Posey said of the joyous locker-room. "I don't know what to say, it's just amazing man, I just love that group of guys, I'm so happy for them, so happy to be a part of it."

Posey talked about the confidence instilled by Trestman, who told them they just needed to be within striking distance in the fourth quarter.

"Trestman just believed that our backbone, we made a nice backbone for ourselves," Posey said. "We have a lot of experience, I mean we've got Ricky Ray, who doesn't want to drive with two minutes left with that guy. We did what we said we were going to do, we're just really happy about it."