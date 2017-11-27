Avalanche captain Landeskog suspended four games for cross-checking Flames' Tkachuk

NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended for four games without pay by the NHL for cross-checking Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk.

The Avalanche captain struck Tkachuk in the face in the first period of Calgary's 3-2 win at Colorado on Saturday. Landeskog was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

Landeskog will forfeit US$119,815.68 in salary. He will be available to return when the Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 7.