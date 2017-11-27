Bale set to return to Madrid's squad after injury layoff

MADRID — Gareth Bale is expected to make his return to Real Madrid's lineup in a Copa del Rey match this week after being sidelined for more than two months because of injuries.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says the Wales forward has recovered from a left leg muscle injury and will play at least part of Tuesday's match against Fuenlabrada at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid won the first leg 2-0 against the third-division club.