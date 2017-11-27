Braves hire Tinnish, promote Minasian in front office revamp
ATLANTA — Alex Anthopoulos began assembling his team in the Atlanta Braves' front office Monday, hiring Andrew Tinnish as
Anthopoulos was hired as executive
Tinnish comes to Atlanta from the Toronto Blue Jays, where he served as assistant GM and oversaw the club's international scouting operation. Minasian, who also received the title of
Both are very familiar to Anthopoulos, who was Toronto's GM for six seasons.
Fisher and Minasian were both hired by Coppolella, with Fisher serving as assistant GM. But Anthopoulos decided to go with Minasian in that role and let Fisher go, less than three months after he joined the Braves from the New York Mets.
