Cristante scores again as Atalanta beats Benevento 1-0

BERGAMO, Italy — Atalanta moved into the middle of the Serie A table after beating last-place Benevento 1-0 on Monday.

Bryan Cristante scored in the 75th with a low, angled shot from beyond the area for his fourth goal in his last four matches in all competitions.

Atalanta moved up to 10th.

Benevento suffered its 14th loss in as many matches.

Cristante scored twice in Atalanta's 5-1 win over Everton in the Europa League last week and once in a 1-1 draw with Spal this month.

___