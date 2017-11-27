Grizzlies fire coach David Fizdale day after benching Gasol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies fired coach David Fizdale on Monday, with the team at 7-12 and a day after he benched centre Marc Gasol for the fourth quarter of an eighth straight loss.

General manager Chris Wallace announced the move. Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been named interim head coach.

"After a thorough evaluation, I decided a change in course was necessary to move forward and provide the team and organization its best chance at success this season and beyond," Wallace said in a statement.

The move caught the NBA by surprise. Dwyane Wade, who played with the Miami Heat when Fizdale was an assistant coach, wrote on Twitter that he needed answers . LeBron James retweeted a comment on Twitter calling the firing so stunning that the writer triple-checked the original ESPN report to make sure he wasn't being duped by a fake account.

"I need some answers. Feels like my man was a fall guy," James wrote.

Fizdale became the franchise's 13th head coach on May 29, 2016, and he went 50-51.

The Grizzlies reached the post-season for a seventh straight time in Fizdale's first season, when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs. Fizdale was fined $30,000 by the NBA for a rant over officiating after a loss in Game 2.

Memphis let Zach Randolph, Vince Carter and Tony Allen all leave as free agents and signed Ben McLemore, Tyreke Evans and Mario Chalmers to retool the roster around Gasol and point guard Mike Conley and give Fizdale a faster lineup.

The moves appeared to be working when Memphis started this season an NBA-best 5-1. The Grizzlies stood atop the Western Conference with a win over the Golden State Warriors and two over Southwest Division rival Houston.

But Conley has been out since Nov. 17, resting an aching left Achilles tendon . The team lost its eighth straight on Sunday, 98-88 to the Nets, matching the longest skid for this franchise since Feb. 11-March 3, 2009. Fizdale kept Gasol on the bench for the fourth quarter, and the centre made his unhappiness clear after the game.

"It's a first for me, trust me, and I don't like it one bit," said Gasol, who leads Memphis in points, rebounds and assists. "I'm more (ticked) than I can show and frustrated."

The Grizzlies gave Gasol a maximum deal in July 2015, and Gasol was an All-Star in Fizdale's inaugural season.

This will be the second time as an interim coach for Bickerstaff. He joined the Grizzlies in June 2016 after five seasons with the Houston Rockets, including his interim coach stint to close out the 2015-16 season. Bickerstaff went 37-34 in that role, which included a playoff berth.

He also was an assistant coach with Minnesota and in Charlotte under his father, Bernie Bickerstaff.

