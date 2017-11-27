India on verge of victory over Sri Lanka

NAGPUR, India — India was closing in on a massive victory over Sri Lanka in the second cricket test in Nagpur on Monday.

India was just two wickets away from winning by an innings when lunch was taken on day four with Sri Lanka in deep trouble.

Trailling by 405 runs on the first innings, Sri Lanka slumped to 145 for eight in their second turn at batting, still 260 runs in arrears with only two wickets in hand.

The visitors lost 7-111 in Monday's extended morning session, with Ravichandran Ashwin (3-50) and Ravindra Jadeja (2-28) splitting five of the seven wickets.

Resuming on 21-1, Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne added 13 to the overnight total before Karunaratne departed for 18, caught by Murali Vijay at forward short leg off Jadeja.

Thirimanne followed soon after for 23, caught at backward point off Umesh Yadav, then Angelo Mathews went for 10, holing out at mid-off off Jadeja as the wickets began to tumble rapidly.

Niroshan Dickwella was caught in the slips off Ishant Sharma for four then Dasun Shanka fell to Ashwin for 17.

Ashwin struck twice more after the umpires agreed to extend the session in the possibility of getting a result. He trapped Dilruwan Perera leg before wicket for a qolden duck then had Rangana Herath caught at slip without scoring.

Sri Lanka briefly managed to stall India's push for victory when skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Suranga Lakmal shared a defiant, unbroken partnership of 38 to get to lunch. Chandimal was unbeaten on 53, reaching his half-century off just 63 deliveries, while Lakmal was 19 not out.

The first test between the teams in Kolkata ended in a draw.